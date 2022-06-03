Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith Expecting Baby #2

Instagram

Mandy Moore has a baby on the way!

The actress announced she is expecting her second child, a baby boy, with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Moore shared the sweet news with a photo of her 1-year-old son Gus wearing a “big brother” T-shirt, along with the message about how she’s closing the chapter on her role as Rebecca Pearson on “This Is Us” and starting a new one with her family.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo”

"Extra's" Rachel Lindsay just caught up with Mandy last month on the red carpet, ahead of her pregnancy news. The actress stunned in a blue suit with black shirt as she talked about the "This Is Us" finale. Watch!