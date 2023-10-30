Instagram

“This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia is no longer a bachelor!

Milo secretly tied the knot with model Jarah Mariano earlier this year.

Over the weekend, Milo and Jarah were spotted watching the Rugby World Series at Yahir in Los Angeles. During the outing, Milo was seen wearing a wedding ring on his left finger.

Ventimiglia’s rep confirmed to TMZ that they are married.

Us Weekly also has exclusive photos from their wedding day, taken by Brian Bowen Smith.

The two were romantically linked last year, but never confirmed their relationship publicly.

Years ago, Ventimiglia opened up about how his character Jack Pearson made him think about how life would be with a family. He told Us Weekly, “It doesn’t make me want to have a family any more than I think I’m built to want a strong family unit. It will happen when it happens. I’m not out seeking it. It’s just kind of, I’m present in the space in my life that when it presents itself and it’s right, I’m sure it will work out.”