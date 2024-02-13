Derek Hough Says Wife Hayley ‘Doing Really Well’ After Skull Surgery (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Derek Hough hit the red carpet for Jennifer Lopez’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story,” where he spoke with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour.

Updating Terri on his wife Hayley following her emergency craniectomy and subsequent cranioplasty, he said, “She’s doing really well thank you for asking… It’s been a crazy time, she is handling this with such grace… I knew she was strong. I really had no idea how strong she really was till this all happened. She’s amazing. I’m really proud of her, she’s incredible.”

Derek said all the support means a lot to them. “We feel it, we appreciate it… It really helps a lot especially in the darkest of times, we really feel good that we are in the good part.”

Hough stars in “This is Me… Now: A Love Story,” and got married to Jennifer onscreen while planning his own wedding.

“I was planning my wedding while we were doing this… it was a weird parallel where I’m like showing her photos and ideas for my actual wedding while were like in this imaginary wedding and sitting at this table together.”