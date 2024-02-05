Getty Images

Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert took to Instagram to share a new health update!

Over a month after her cranioplasty, Hayley is “doing so much better.”

Erbert shared on Instagram, “It has been quite the journey. There has been so much that has happened in two months, lots of emotions.”

While she has had “really good days and really bad days,” Hayley emphasized, “There is so much progress every day and I’m so grateful for that.”

She pointed out, “There was a moment in the hospital when I had just woken up from my first surgery and Derek sat at the bottom of my bed and was like, ‘There’s so many people thinking about you. There’s so many people sending love to you,’ and I remember just looking at him and telling him, ‘You didn’t even have to tell me that. I can feel it.’”

Instagram

Derek praised the “unbelievable” Hayley for her strength, saying, “Her perseverance and her acceptance of the whole situation, her strength, it’s been remarkable to witness firsthand. She really is a miracle and it has been miraculous and it’s still a journey.”

Hayley made sure to show her appreciation for all the love and support. She said, “It means so much to me, to us as a family and genuinely I believe that it’s what got me through this a little bit faster. It’s what helped me heal. It’s what helped me stay positive throughout the entire experience.”

Along with showing off her shorter ’do, Erbert explained how her outlook on life has changed since her medical emergency. She shared, “A new haircut, a new scar, a new sac of fluid on the side of my face, which is supposed to eventually go away. But also a new outlook on life. Life is so precious. Spend time with the ones you love. Hold them close ’cause you never know what could happen.”

Hayley was stricken in December.

At that time, Derek wrote, “At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniotomy. She is in stable condition.”