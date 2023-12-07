Derek Hough Reveals Wife Hayley Erbert Had to Undergo an Emergency Craniectomy

Getty Images

Derek Hough’s wife Hayley Erbert, 29, suffered a medical emergency Wednesday night in Washington D.C.

Hough revealed on Instagram, “At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniotomy. She is in stable condition.”

According to Cedars-Sinai, “A craniectomy is a type of surgery to remove a portion of your skull. This helps relieve extra pressure on your brain.”

Derek continued, “I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time.”

Celebrities shared their support in the comments. Peta Murgatroyd wrote in the comments, "Omg Derek. Please send her our love!!" and Bobby Berk posted, "You two are in my thoughts my friend. Sending healing energy her way ❤️"

Heidi D'Amelio was "sending so much love to you both! Love and hugs ❤️❤️" and Josh Groban shared, "Oh my friend sending love and keeping her in our thoughts for a full recovery. So scary. ❤️"