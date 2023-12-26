Derek Hough’s Wife Hayley Erbert Breaks Silence After Cranioplasty

Weeks after her medical emergency, Derek Hough’s wife Hayley Erbert has returned to Instagram.

On Christmas Day, she posted a pic of herself kissing Derek in front of a Christmas tree.

She wrote, “Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! 🎄 Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share. Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment. ♥️”

Hayley’s post came just days after she underwent a cranioplasty.

Last week, Derek gave an update on Hayley after the surgery. He wrote, “With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned.”

Hough expresse his “sincere appreciation” to the medical team, writing, “Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago.”

Derek went on, “This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community.”

Thanking everyone for the outpouring love and support, Derek emphasized, “Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time. It’s truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us.”

Alongside the lengthy post, Derek included a pic of himself by Hayley’s bedside.

Hayley was stricken earlier this month.

At that time, Derek wrote, “At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniotomy. She is in stable condition.”