Derek Hough Says Wife Hayley Will Need a Skull Implant Following Craniectomy

A week after Derek Hough’s wife underwent an emergency craniectomy, he is giving a new health update.

On Friday, Derek posted a video of himself walking in Washington, D.C., with Hayley, who wore a protective helmet.

He wrote, “Hayley is doing well. Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle. She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury.”

Hough reflected on the “challenging” week, writing, “It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant. But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update.”

Derek made sure thank the medical team who has been helping Hayley. He shared, “Thank you for the incredible support and medical care she has received. It’s been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change. But, it has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us.”

“We cannot express enough gratitude to each of you for your unwavering support, messages, prayers and undeniable loving energy we have both felt during this time,” Hough emphasized.

Derek ended his post, writing, “While this isn’t the holiday season either of us envisioned, it’s one that we’re incredibly grateful to have. We look forward to cherishing these moments with a deeper appreciation for life and the people in it.”

Last week, Derek revealed that Hayley suffered a medical emergency. He wrote, “At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniotomy. She is in stable condition.”

According to Cedars-Sinai, “A craniectomy is a type of surgery to remove a portion of your skull. This helps relieve extra pressure on your brain.”

Following the news, Derek’s sister Julianne Hough took to her Instagram Stories to ask for prayers, writing, “Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek. 🙏 Thank you from the depths of our families’ hearts! ❤️”