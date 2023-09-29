Derek Hough on Plans for Kids with New Wife Hayley Erbert (Exclusive)

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz

Newlywed Derek Hough is back in the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom as a judge and getting ready to hit the road for his new tour.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Hough about his recent “I dos” with Hayley Erbert and whether he has any plans to start a family soon.

He gushed, “It’s so crazy to say that word ‘wife,’ honestly, and I love it.”

The pair recently tied the knot in a beautiful Redwood wedding in Northern California.

Derek commented, “Wait till you see the video. We got it the other day… I’m just bawling… It was like, I’m feeling it, man. It was like an ugly cry in the corner in the fetal position because I just thought it was so beautiful.”

Of his new wife, Derek shared, “She’s been my strength… When I’m feeling tired or I’m feeling overwhelmed, I just look at her and it’s just like all is right.”

Derek is “absolutely” into the idea of having kids with Hayley. While looking at her off-camera, he asked her, “Are we ready to do this thing?”

They had a “beautiful time” on their honeymoon.

As for “DWTS,” Hough is excited to see Jason Mraz perform. He commented, “He got me through a difficult time in my life, honestly. One of his albums back in the day.”

Derek also talks about his A Symphony of Dance tour, which kicks off October 2.

He said, “I’m excited about that but my body’s also very scared about that.”