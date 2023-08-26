Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Say 'I Do' in Redwood Forest Wedding

Getty Images

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are man and wife, People magazine exclusively reported Saturday evening.

Telling the outlet they'd be "loving each other until the end of time," the couple spilled details of their ceremony to People, including that it happened in Monterey County, California, earlier in the day before 106 guests.

Guests included Derek's sis Julianne Hough, Jenna Johnson, Maria Menounos, Shawn Johnson Alfonso Ribeiro, Nina Dobrev, and quite a few more famous faces!

Mark Ballas served as Derek's best man.

"We're in a redwood forest," Hayley said of the magical-sounding setting, "but we got married right in front of this mother tree that's surrounded by all these smaller trees. They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We're here, planting our seeds to grow our family."

Planned with Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events, the event was launched with a Thursday party to welcome guests at a Carmel, California, cliffside estate.

Hough, 38, and Erbert, 28, were present at an intimate rehearsal dinner on Friday, giving loved-up speeches.

For Saturday's ceremony, Hayley was stunning in a white duchess satin gown by Georgina Chapman from Marchesa, a veil, and jewels by Ring Concierge.

Derek was dapper in a black Tom Ford suit with white collar and black bowtie.

The bride walked down the aisle to Richard Walters' "Unconditional."

After, the couple partied with their loved ones at a reception in a vintage barn with Signature chandeliers, flowers by In Blume, and Minted stationery.

Now, it's off to an Italian honeymoon!

"And we're hitting everywhere from Lake Como, Positano, Amalfi Coast, Rome, Tuscany, Florence. We're hitting it all," Erbert spilled to People.