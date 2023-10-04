“Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough wants to be a dad!

Hough opened up about wanting to have kids on “Extra: The Podcast.” Listen here!

He told “Extra’s” Melvin Robert he “absolutely” wants little ones with wife Hayley Erbert.

Derek added, “I think that we will get through the tour… We might do a few things next year.”

Hayley was nearby, so he asked her, “What do you think, Babe? Are we ready to do this thing?” She replied, “One thing at a time!”

The couple just tied the knot, and Derek gushed, “It’s so crazy to say that word ‘wife,’ honestly, and I love it.”

Hough added of the Northern California wedding, “Wait till you see the video. We got it the other day… I’m just bawling… It was like, I’m feeling it, man. It was like an ugly cry in the corner in the fetal position because I just thought it was so beautiful.”

Of his new wife, Derek shared, “She’s been my strength… When I’m feeling tired or I’m feeling overwhelmed, I just look at her and it’s just, like, all is right.”

Derek also talked about his A Symphony of Dance tour, which kicked off this week.

He said, “I’m excited about that, but my body’s also very scared about that.”