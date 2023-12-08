Getty Images

More than a day after Hayley Erbert underwent emergency cranial surgery, her husband Derek Hough is giving a health update!

On Friday, Derek revealed on Instagram that Hayley is “now on the long road of recovery.”

“Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hours,” Hough added.

Derek made sure to show his appreciation for all the love and support they have received since her emergency. He wrote, “Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us. The kindness that we’ve been shown in this incredibly unfathomable, and life changing time is immeasurable. The offers of assistance that have poured in have been so humbling and appreciated. Our hope is that as a family, we can somehow and someway pay it forward.”

On Thursday, Derek shared that Hayley suffered a medical emergency. He wrote, “At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniotomy. She is in stable condition.”

According to Cedars-Sinai, “A craniectomy is a type of surgery to remove a portion of your skull. This helps relieve extra pressure on your brain.”

Derek continued, “I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time.”

Derek’s sister Julianne Hough took to her Instagram Stories to request, “Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek. 🙏 Thank you from the depths of our families’ hearts! ❤️”