Derek Hough’s Wife Hayley Erbert Undergoing Skull Surgery After Craniectomy

Derek Hough’s wife Hayley Erbert will have another brain surgery Wednesday.

Derek took to his Instagram Story to share the news, writing, “I strongly believe all the prayers that have been sent with the intention and love of Hayley‘s recovery has helped so much. I can’t thank you all enough. She is going in for surgery this morning to replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her craniectomy.”

Asking for some prayers, Hough added, “Please keep her in your prayers as I believe the collective energy helped her through these past few weeks. We love you, we thank you.”

Just days ago, Derek posted a video of himself and Hayley walking in Washington, D.C. In the video, she wore a protective helmet.

He wrote, “Hayley is doing well. Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle. She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury.”

Earlier this month, Derek revealed that Hayley suffered a medical emergency. He wrote, “At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniotomy. She is in stable condition.”