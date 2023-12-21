Getty Images

On Thursday morning, Derek Hough took to his Instagram to share an update on his wife Hayley Erbert after she underwent skull surgery.

He wrote on Instagram, “With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned.”

Hough showed his “sincere appreciation” to the medical team, writing, “Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago.”

Derek went on, “This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community.”

Thanking everyone for the outpouring love and support, Derek emphasized, “Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time. It’s truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us.”

Along with the lengthy post, Derek included a pic of himself by Hayley’s bedside.

Earlier this month, Hayley suffered a medical emergency.

He wrote, “At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniotomy. She is in stable condition.”

Following the craniotomy, Derek revealed that Hayley would have to go through another surgery to “replace a large portion of that skull that was removed.”