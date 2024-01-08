Emotional Derek Hough Dedicates Emmy Win to Wife Hayley Erbert

Getty Images

On Sunday, Derek Hough took home a Creative Arts for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming for his work on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Referencing his wife Hayley Erbert’s recent medical emergency, Hough tearfully told the audience, “Exactly a month ago, I was in the hospital. This was a different moment.”

“A month ago was a life-changing moment that reminded me to really cherish and savor every moment,” Hough emphasized.

In December, Hough revealed that Hayley underwent an “emergency craniotomy” after suffering “a cranial hematoma from a burst vessel” while they were in Washington D.C.

Dedicating his win to Hayley, Derek added with a visibly shaky voice, “I just flew in from Washington, D.C., last night… I want to dedicate this to my beautiful wife. Your strength and your courage this whole month has been unbelievable. You inspired me every day.”

Derek was joined for the evening by his younger sister Julianne, who was seen clapping for him during his emotional acceptance speech.

Just weeks ago, Erbert went through a cranioplasty to “replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her craniectomy.”

On Christmas Day, Hayley returned to social media to post a kissing pic of herself and Derek by the Christmas tree.

She wrote, “Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! 🎄 Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share. Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment. ♥️”

Following her successful cranioplasty, Derek posted a pic of himself by her bedside.

Derek shared, “This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community.”

“Thanking everyone for the outpouring love and support, Derek continued, “Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time. It’s truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us.”