Jennifer Lopez is back with new music and a movie to go with it, “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story.” Jennifer sat down with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour to talk about the deeply personal project.

The soul-baring “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story” is loosely based on Lopez’s own journey through relationships that led to her reunion and marriage to the love of her life, Ben Affleck.

She told Terri, “It’s very personal and meta, but has some autobiographical things in it. And so, it really was more of a message that I wanted to live with the album.”

The album “This Is Me… Now” is J.Lo’s ninth, and features a scorching, too-hot-for-TV remix of her new single "Can’t Get Enough" with Latto.

Jennifer shared, “The album is kind of a celebration. Kind of capturing the moment in time when I went into the studio to make the album… ‘This Is Me… Now’ is this moment in time and then there was more to say…

She went on, “The message of the album is like, ‘If you ever wondered if true love is out there or forever, it kind of exists.’ I think so. I would say yes.”

Terri commented, “You are a hopeless romantic,” and she agreed!

“Yes! I am, but at the same time, there’s things you need to figure out. And there are things for me being on the journey that I needed to figure out. And I think the… cinematic original that we made, this Amazon Original, is really about that part of it and tells more of the story.”

J.Lo's cinematic experience is packed with stars and zodiac signs symbolizing all the loves in her life.

Co-written with Ben, it premieres Tuesday on Prime.

Fat Joe plays her therapist, and it also features Keke Palmer, Sofía Vergara, Jane Fonda, J.Lo's life coach Jay Shetty, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Derek Hough and Trevor Noah, who thought it was a prank when J.Lo called.

Lopez explained, “There was all this talk about ‘let’s get Taylor Swift, let’s get Adele,’ you know, all these people. And I was like, ‘I love all of these people, but... it was more random for me, it was kind of people who affected me when I heard them talk about life and love… people whose music had affected me, whose lives had affected me, whose words had affected me, and I knew would understand what I was trying to do with this project… They also had to trust me.”

She definitely trusts her husband. Terri asked her about being inspired by her reunion with Ben.

J.Lo shared, “I can be creative at any time, but I find with music, for me… it’s more always about love. It’s more about when I’m happy in love. Kind of exploring that topic, the music flows more readily for me.”

Jennifer continued, “I know some artists when they’re going through all the heartache and pain, they write all these great records and everything. I’ve never been that person.”