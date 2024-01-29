Jennifer Lopez Drops Borderline NSFW ‘Can’t Get Enough’ Remix Music Video

Jennifer Lopez is heating things up in a brand-new music video for the remix of “Can’t Get Enough.”

Her new video begins with Lopez sitting down in front of a group of reporters asking her what really matters to her. She responds, “Love.”

The Tanu Muiño-directed video then segues into some jaw-dropping scenes, including Lopez showing off her dance moves on a city street, as well as shimmying down a rope in a black string bikini and heels, a stunt that she did herself.

Lopez pushes the envelope even more, rolling in bedsheets in a super sheer white look.

The video also features J.Lo dancing with rapper Latto, who is featured on the remix.

Earlier this month, Lopez released a different music video, poking fun at her past marriages.

In the wedding-themed music video, directed by Dave Meyers, Lopez got married to several men, including Derek Hough and Trevor Jackson.

Hough made sure to show off his moves while dancing with Lopez on the floor.

At the weddings, her friends were betting how long they’ll last, with one saying, “Third time’s the charm?”

In another part of the video, Jennifer threw a bouquet and one guest says, “Don’t catch it — it’s cursed.”

The video ended with a close-up shot of Lopez with voiceovers from her exes complaining about her, saying, “She doesn’t listen,” “She thinks I’m her employee,” and “All she cares about is work.”

Affleck had some input on the music video, co-writing it with Matt Walton. She told fans during a livestream for the music video, “Not that he’s ever really made videos or anything like that, but I just trust his opinion and his ideas. Nobody kind of knows my story or me more than he does. I really feel like he gets me and he understands me, obviously.”

“Can’t Get Enough” is her first single from highly anticipated album “This Is Me… Now,” which drops February 16.