Jennifer Lopez on Ups & Downs: ‘Can’t Take Ourselves Too Seriously’ (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Jennifer Lopez stunned in a custom pink Nicole + Felicia gown on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet. While she walked solo, her hubby Ben Affleck was also at the event.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi and Adam Glassman caught up with J.Lo just after a touch-up. She smiled, saying, “They don’t leave me alone — they love their jobs more than I do.”

“Ben is around,” she shared. “He went inside.”

Jennifer is having a moment, and Adam told her, “This is a major year for you… ‘Mother’ number one on Netflix. ‘Shotgun Wedding’ number one on Amazon Prime… I just saw the release of your new music video…”

Jennifer replied, “Yes, I know that's coming out Wednesday!” She couldn’t be more excited, “It’s a project that’s been so many years in the making since I did ‘This Is Me Then,’ I never thought there would be a ‘This Is Me Now’ album 20 years later, but as fate would have it the same inspiration hit me and so I did it. I made a film, and the first video is coming out Wednesday. I’m excited.”

Adam said it’s a little comedic, and Lopez said, “We can’t take ourselves too seriously. Life is up and down… This project kind of encompasses a big journey for me. I put my whole heart and soul into it.”

When Mona commented on Jennifer’s passion for music, the singer said, “I have such a passion for my music. I started as a dancer… I love doing films… I got to do all of it in one — I’m acting, I’m singing, I’m dancing, I’m writing, I’m creating, I’m doing all the costumes… I had my hands in all of it… I’m in all the details of it… When you’re the music artist you get to really dictate and say how you want it to be. This is the first film that I got to really have that kind of creative license over.”