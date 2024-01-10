Jennifer Lopez Pokes Fun at Her Failed Marriages in ‘Can’t Get Enough’ Music Video

Norman Jean Roy

Jennifer Lopez just released a brand-new music video for her song “Can’t Get Enough.”

In the wedding-themed music video, directed by Dave Meyers, Lopez gets married to several men, including Derek Hough and Trevor Jackson.

Hough made sure to show off his moves while dancing with Lopez on the floor.

At the weddings, her friends are betting how long they’ll last, with one saying, “Third time’s the charm?”

In another part of the video, Jennifer throws a bouquet and one guest says, “Don’t catch it — it’s cursed.”

The video ends with a close-up shot of Lopez with voiceovers from her exes complaining about her, saying, “She doesn’t listen,” “She thinks I’m her employee,” and “All she cares about is work.”

Jennifer recently jokingly called herself an “expert” on weddings, telling Variety, “I am somewhat of an expert, you could say, in a weird way. Not so much on marriage, but on weddings.”

Of the music video, she shared, “I think it might surprise some people. It’s definitely kind of a meta story about the journey that it takes to get from heartbreak back to love.”

Lopez has been married to Ojani Noa (1997-1998), Chris Judd (2001-2003), Marc Anthony (2004-2014), and Ben Affleck (2022-present).

Affleck had some input on the music video, co-writing it with Matt Walton. She told fans during a livestream for the music video, “Not that he’s ever really made videos or anything like that, but I just trust his opinion and his ideas. Nobody kind of knows my story or me more than he does. I really feel like he gets me and he understands me, obviously.”

“Can’t Get Enough” is her first single from highly anticipated album “This Is Me… Now,” which drops February 16.