Céline Dion’s Son René-Charles Is All Grown Up at Grammys 2024

On Sunday, Céline Dion hit the stage at the Grammys to present Album of the Year!

Dion was escorted on stage by a handsome gentleman… none other than her son René-Charles, 23.

René-Charles, who opted for a suit and full-on beard, stood onstage as his famous mother spoke to the star-studded crowd.

While receiving a standing ovation, Céline said, “When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart. Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world. It gives me great joy to present a Grammy Award that two legends, Diana Ross and Sting, presented to me 27 years ago.”

Dion then gave the award to Taylor Swift, who made history by winning it four times!

After giving out the award, Céline and René-Charles posed with Taylor backstage.

It was a rare public outing for Céline, who has been battling Stiff-Person Syndrome.

Dion’s appearance on the Grammys stage had been a total surprise.

Ben Winston, an executive producer for the Grammys had teased to CNN to expect a big name handing out Album of the Year. “They are an absolute global icon,” he said. “I think jaws will drop to the floor. People will be on their feet. The only condition they gave is that it was a surprise.”

In November, Céline made her first public appearance since announcing her diagnosis. Dion stepped out to support the Montreal Canadiens, who were playing against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. The Canadian was joined at the game by René-Charles, and by her twins Nelson and Eddy, 13.

Dion recently announced her Prime Video documentary to shed light on her battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome.

Dion explained on Instagram, “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.”