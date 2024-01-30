Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about sex with husband John Legend.

During an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Teigen admitted that her mind wanders “all the time” while they’re having sexy time!

As for what she thinks about, Chrissy commented, “Is the door locked? Is my spray tan coming off?”

Chrissy and John are the parents of four kids, Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 12 months, and Wren, 7 months.

Teigen also made sure to show her appreciation to Legend. She gushed, “He’s as good and pure as you could imagine a man to be. He really is that good. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, is he so nice?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, he’s nice. He’s sweet. He’s kind. But, he’s, like, brilliant…’ His levels of empathy for other people, and he’s just like a, I don’t know, a sponge of kindness and goodness.”

The couple met on the set of his music video for “Stereo” in 2006. He popped the question five years later, and they got married in 2013.

In September, John and Chrissy renewed their wedding vows in a romantic ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.