Chrissy Teigen Cuddles Son Wren in Awww!-Inspiring Video

Chrissy Teigen shared the most adorable pic of herself with 6-week-old son Wren on Instagram, showing off the latest cuddly addition to her and husband John Legend's family!

Chrissy, 37, and Wren Alexander, welcomed via surrogate in June, look like they're on the same page in the serene snap.

Posted from vacay, the photo shows Chrissy in a black top, her hair in a bun, and little Wren in a gray onesie.

The sleepy look on Wren's face is to die for!

People magazine reports that earlier this week, Chrissy shared that Wren and big bro (he's 5) Miles had been hanging out before the big trip.

In fact, Miles helps Mommy feed Wren — a pic posted this week showed Miles holding Wren, feeding him from a bottle.