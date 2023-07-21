John Legend Talks Being a Dad of 4: ‘We Are Very Outnumbered’ (Exclusive)

Instagram

John Legend is an EGOT… and now he is adding to his résumé with Loved01, his new skincare line for melanin-rich skin. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with John at the line’s pop-up store about the products, welcoming his fourth child, and his new music.

Just weeks ago, the singer and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed a fourth baby, via surrogate. The couple are the proud parents of Luna, Miles, Esti, and son Wren Alexander, who was born less than six months after the birth of daughter Esti.

John is happy with their full household, saying, “We are very outnumbered now.” He smiled, admitting, “We are having fun, honestly… The babies are lovely. They are just adding joy and energy to our house. Our older kids are excited to welcome their younger siblings into the world, and it just fills the house with more love.”

John is busy creating his Loved01 line, saying, “The vibe is that you have to take care of yourself, love yourself, and share it with the ones you love.”

Saying he had worked with skincare brands before starting his own, Legend noticed one thing that was missing — “products targeted to people with melanin-rich skin.”

“We decided this should exist in the world,” he went on. “We sell everything for $15 or less… We wanted to make good, really thoughtful skincare available for everybody at a price they could afford.”

His favorite part of the line? “My favorite is our moisturizer — it’s sooo good.”

All this is after his wife said he takes longer with his skincare routine than she does! Legend insisted, “I’m gonna take care of my skin in the morning and the night.”

The takeaway Legend hopes everyone has from his skincare venture: “We made every product with intention.”

Fans can check out the skincare items at his pop-up store July 21-August 6 at Los Angeles’ Westfield Century City Mall.

Legend revealed, “I’m gonna pop up and sing here this weekend.”

He’s also working on new music! “I’m working on the next album… It’s done when it’s done… In the meantime, I am doing shows around the country.”