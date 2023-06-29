Chrissy Teigen Jokes ‘Simple Plan Is Shaking’ Over Wren’s Punk Hair — Band Responds

Getty/Instagram/Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s baby boy Wren is giving off punk vibes!

The mom of four showed off her infant’s thick, spiky black hair on Instagram, while making reference to the Canadian rock band Simple Plan and lead singer Pierre Bouvier’s signature ‘do.

In the video, it appears Wren is at the hospital as a gloved person gently pats his back to burp him while in a clear bassinet. The little guy looks around sleepily while wrapped in a white, blue, and pink blanket.

Chrissy teased in the caption, "The hair. simple plan is shaking.”

The band replied back, writing, "Can confirm…that hair is pop-punk perfection! 🤩🤘 Congratulations! ❤️"

On Wednesday, Chrissy announced via Instagram that they welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy earlier this month.

In a lengthy post, Chrissy, who is already the mother of daughter, Luna, 6, son Theo, 4, and a 5-month-old baby girl Esti, revealed how she had always wanted four children.

The couple suffered a pregnancy loss in 2020, and she wrote, “After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own.”

They reached out to a surrogacy agency and considered having two surrogates “to each bring us a healthy boy or girl.” She explained, “Twins, kinda?!”

Teigen eventually decided she wanted to try the IVF process again herself, and they welcomed baby Esti in January.

Chrissy went on to say how around the same time she learned of her pregnancy, she and John met “the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra.”

She said “the first embryo we tried with Alex didn’t survive,” but they tried again and now have their new baby Wren.

The model also recalled the special moment her son was born.

“Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love.”

Chrissy thanked Alexandra for the “incredible gift” she gave them while also revealing how they named the newborn after her.

“We are so happy to tell the world he is here, and with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full.”

Chrissy concluded her post by addressing her late son.

“And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

John also posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram, including a pic of himself with all four kids, calling Wren “our new love.”