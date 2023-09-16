John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Renew Wedding Vows in Romantic Ceremony

Backgrid

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen renewed their wedding vows in honor of their 10th anniversary Saturday in Lake Como, Italy.

Channeling Nicole Kidman in her iconic AMC ad, Teigen wrote on Instagram, "We come to this place for magic!!!"

Teigen wore a stunning micro mini by George Hobeika in the photos, going for ice-blue instead of traditional white.

Looking statuesque in a posh hotel suite, Teigen even posted a near-upskirt look that accentuated her miles-long legs.

The brunette bride was later photographed posing for photos with her hubby and their kids in what was likely her look for the ceremony, a diaphanous, skin-baring, lacy number.

Legend was dapper in a white tuxedo jacket, black pants, and a black bowtie.

Adorably, their kids were dressed to look like their mini-mes!

The two met in 2006 when Legend was shooting his "Stereo" video, and became romantically involved some time later.

They were red-carpet official by the time of the 2008 Grammys, and first exchanged vows in September 2013.

Ten years on, they're the parents of Luna, 7, Miles, 5, and newborn babies Esti and Wren.