On Wednesday, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made their first public appearance as a couple.

The pair were spotted sitting courtside at the Lakers game at Crypto Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

Along with watching the Lakers play the Miami Heat, the two were seen showing some PDA, holding hands for all to see!

Just days ago, Gomez posted a pic of herself cozying up to Benny on her Instagram Story.

In the pic, Benny is seen hugging Selena from behind and kissing her on the back of her neck.

Last month, Selena shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, including one of her kissing Benny.

She wrote in the caption, “New York, my favorite moments w you this week 🤍.”

Earlier this month, the “Only Murders in the Building” actress revealed she was dating Blanco. While responding to fan comments, she revealed the music producer “has treated me better than any human being on this planet” and called him “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

She called dating rumors “facts” and gushed, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

Selena has also hit back at online haters who called Benny “so unhandsome,” writing back in the comments, “Feel bad for you.”

Selena and Benny have known each other for years. They first worked together on the 2019 single “I Can’t Get Enough.” They also teamed up for her “Single Soon” track that dropped in August.

It is unclear when they started dating. Back in August she told SiriusXM Hits 1 LA that she was single.