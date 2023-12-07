Getty Images

Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco have been subject to dating rumors and it looks Selena has finally commented on them!

Gomez liked an Instagram post from PopFaction, which said they were rumored to be dating. She commented, “Facts.”

Selena also clapped back at an Instagram comment calling Benny “unhandsome.” She wrote to the Instagram user, “Feel bad for you.”

PopFaction also shared other comments that Gomez wrote on the post, like, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

In another comment, she wrote, “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

Selena also posted a pic of herself cozying up to a mystery man, who bears a resemblance to Benny.

Instagram

The man’s face was not completely shown.

Benny recently posted an Instagram Story about his girlfriend, a woman who looks like Selena.

He wrote, “My gf left his warning for me on my pillow.” The Instagram Story included a note, which read, “I am so bloated, please do not squeeze/hold onto my waist tonight or I’ll fart a hole through the sheets. Love you!”

To fuel more rumors, Selena’s mom Mandy Teefey has also started following Benny!