Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik Have Everyone Talking After Gone-Viral TikTok

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik has everyone wondering if they’re dating!

The two are sparking rumors after they are reportedly spotted having dinner together.

The sighting was reported on TikTok by user @klarissa.mpeg, who shared a text exchange with a friend, who claimed to have seen Selena and Zayn at a NYC restaurant where she worked as a hostess.

In one of the texts, the friend told the TikTok user, “Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them."

The dating rumors come just after fans noticed that Selena and Zayn started following each other on Instagram.

In January, Selena was linked to the Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart after they were photographed on a bowling date in photos obtained by Page Six.

While they are also spotted holding hands after the date, it looks like things didn’t get more serious with Selena and Drew!

Last week, she posted that she was still looking for love.

In a TikTok video, Selena mouthed the words from an audio clip, saying, “I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh, my gosh, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist.’ Like, girl, my crush doesn’t even exist.”