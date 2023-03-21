Splash News

On Tuesday, Selena Gomez was all glammed up and wearing a wedding dress while shooting scenes for her hit show “Only Murders in the Building.”

Selena posted pics of herself in the strapless wedding gown. She wrote on Instagram, “I have no caption. Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu.”

Selena’s co-star Steve Martin also posted a pic of himself in a tuxedo with Selena in the wedding gown. He tweeted, “Guess what just happened!”

He also shared a photo of Selena with their co-star Martin Short. He joked, “Turns out this happened, too.”

The trio are currently filming the third season of the Hulu show.

Over the past few weeks, Gomez has been teasing what’s to come on the show, including cameos by Jesse Williams and Ashley Park.

While Gomez’s character Mabel may be walking down the aisle, in real life, she is single and ready to mingle!

Last week, Selena shared a TikTok video confessing she’s looking for love.

Selena, wearing a pink shirt, mouthed the words from an audio clip, saying, “I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh, my gosh, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist.’ Like, girl, my crush doesn’t even exist.”

Gomez, who was recently linked to Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers, wrote in the caption, “Still out here lookin for him lol.”

Last year, Steve and Martin joked with “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario that they have to give the seal of approval on Selena’s suitors.

Steve joked, “She must pass every prospective person through us,” and Martin teased, “So far, we haven’t liked anybody!”

Martin continued the fun, insisting, “They better be rich.”