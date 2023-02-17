Celebrity News February 17, 2023
Selena Gomez Claps Back at Trolls Over Her Weight Gain
Actress and singer Selena Gomez is speaking out against haters criticizing her body.
During a TikTok livestream, Gomez revealed that the medication she takes for lupus has caused her to gain weight.
She explained, “[When I'm taking it, I] tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I'm off of it, I tend to lose weight. I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through, and no one knows the real story."
“I just want people to know that you're beautiful, and you're wonderful,” Gomez stressed. “Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like sh*t, but I would rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me."
Gomez had a message for body shamers, saying, “Not a model, never will be.”
She noted, “I think they're awesome, mind you. I'm just definitely not that. I just wanted to tell you I love you guys, and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not, go away, 'cause honestly I don't believe in shaming people for [their bodies] or anything."
Last year, Selena also slammed haters who criticized her shape. In a TikTok, she commented, “So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich. But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway. 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'"
She emphasized, “B*tch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye."
Over seven years ago, Gomez announced her lupus diagnosis.
Gomez has been known for being an open book.
In November, she shared her most vulnerable moments with the world in her new Apple TV+ documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.”
“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Gomez at the AFI Fest, where she premiered the documentary.
Selena shared, “I’m feeling really good. I am not gonna lie, I am a little shaky just because it is me sharing a lot.”
As for why it was important for her to be open, Selena commented, “I think it was an accident. I think I wanted to create a documentary at first about maybe my music and my tour, then when I kept having these hard moments in my life where I had to stop shooting and I chose myself… In those moments, I realized I want to share my vulnerability and ['Truth or Dare' director Alek Keshishian] and I went to Kenya and traveled the world and it just created a life of its own and ended up being this story about, hopefully, mental health.”