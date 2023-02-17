Getty Images

Actress and singer Selena Gomez is speaking out against haters criticizing her body.

During a TikTok livestream, Gomez revealed that the medication she takes for lupus has caused her to gain weight.

She explained, “[When I'm taking it, I] tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I'm off of it, I tend to lose weight. I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through, and no one knows the real story."

“I just want people to know that you're beautiful, and you're wonderful,” Gomez stressed. “Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like sh*t, but I would rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me."

Gomez had a message for body shamers, saying, “Not a model, never will be.”

She noted, “I think they're awesome, mind you. I'm just definitely not that. I just wanted to tell you I love you guys, and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not, go away, 'cause honestly I don't believe in shaming people for [their bodies] or anything."

Last year, Selena also slammed haters who criticized her shape. In a TikTok, she commented, “So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich. But honestly, I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway. 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit.' 'Meh meh meh meh.'"

She emphasized, “B*tch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye."

Over seven years ago, Gomez announced her lupus diagnosis.

Gomez has been known for being an open book.

In November, she shared her most vulnerable moments with the world in her new Apple TV+ documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Gomez at the AFI Fest, where she premiered the documentary.

Selena shared, “I’m feeling really good. I am not gonna lie, I am a little shaky just because it is me sharing a lot.”