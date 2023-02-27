Selena Gomez’s Little Sister Gracie Teams Up with North West to Make Pasta

Selena Gomez’s little sister Gracie Teefey and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West are showing off their cooking skills!

The 9-year-olds appeared in a series of videos on Kim and North’s TikTok page making homemade pasta.

Gracie and North can be seen mixing flour and eggs, rolling dough, and cutting it into strips. Watch all the videos here.

The girls seem to be steering clear of the recent drama involving Selena and Kim’s sisters Kylie and Kendall.

Kylie and Hailey Bieber were accused of throwing shade at Selena over her eyebrows in an Instagram Stories post, however Kylie and Selena both denied there was any issue. Kendall was also part of a TikTok with Hailey that fans thought was targeted at Gomez. Hailey insisted there was no shade being thrown.

Gracie’s appearance on North’s TikTok comes on the heels of a visit from Mariah Carey’s daughter Monroe.

In the post, North and Monroe dance and mouth the words to “It’s a Wrap,” when all of a sudden the moms pop in from either side as they sing along with hair brushes.