Getty Images

Selena Gomez just announced she’s taking a break from social media again.

Gomez explained on TikTok Live, "I’m good. I love the way I am, I don’t care. I’m big, I’m not, I don’t care. I love who I am. And yeah, I'm going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. I'm 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner than later. I'm just gonna take a break from everything."

The news comes after Selena publicly reacted to a fan theory about a TikTok of Hailey Bieber thought to be aimed at Gomez’s looks.

The fan theory, posted by @ellenacuario, focuses on people body shaming Selena in a swimsuit, which coincided with a TikTok of Hailey, Kendall Jenner and another friend. In the video, they mouth the words: "I'm not saying she deserved it, but I'm saying God's timing is always right." The TikTok was deleted shortly after it was posted.

Gomez reportedly commented on the fan theory, "It's ok! I don't let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x.”

People reports, Hailey commented on another fan's post, insisting, "I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random tik tok sound for fun. It's not directed at anyone,"

Earlier this month, Selena hit back at the body shamers during a TikTok livestream, revealing that the medication she takes for lupus has caused her to gain weight.

She explained, “[When I'm taking it, I] tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I'm off of it, I tend to lose weight. I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through, and no one knows the real story."

“I just want people to know that you're beautiful, and you're wonderful,” Gomez stressed. “Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like sh*t, but I would rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me."

Gomez had a message for body shamers, saying, “Not a model, never will be.”

She noted, “I think they're awesome, mind you. I'm just definitely not that. I just wanted to tell you I love you guys, and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not, go away, 'cause honestly I don't believe in shaming people for [their bodies] or anything."

Selena also recently commented on a TikTok from “Drop the Mic” of Hailey pretending to gag over a Taylor Swift. Gomez wrote, "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

She reportedly dropped another comment online that said, "I'm getting off social media. I have every right to defend my friends. Say whatever you want about me but MY people, I'd die for. Thanks so much."

Hailey, who is married to Selena’s ex Justin Bieber, made headlines back in September, when she opened up about her relationship with Gomez on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

At the time she cleared up speculation that she was with Justin while Selena was dating him. When asked if she had spoken to Selena after the marriage, Hailey answered, “Yes, so that’s why I’m like, it is all respect, all love. That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened then we’re good and if we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that’s fine.”

Afterward, on TikTok Live, Selena stressed the need for kindness, telling fans that’s “exactly what I want.”