Selena Gomez on Healing Through Helping Others: ‘We’re Not Alone’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Selena Gomez sparkled in Valentino as she hosted her inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit supporting youth mental health.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Gomez asking if she ever imagined Rare Beauty having such an impact.

Selena said, “Definitely not, I truly wanted that to be something that would happen with the brand… I couldn’t be more excited and grateful.”

She reflected on the good her Rare Beauty brand is doing and shared how listening to other people’s stories has helped her on her own healing journey.

Gomez said, “I think we are not alone, I think sometimes when your there listening to a friend going through something it allows you to understand other people and having them heal you through listening to what they are walking through and it connects you and bonds you, but you have to trust the right people to do that.”

The star released the documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” in 2022 and Terri asked her, “Was that what you set out to do?”

Selena said, “I don’t think so… I happened to be really passionate about this cause. I am really grateful that I can have a platform so I can use my voice for things like this.”