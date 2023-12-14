Getty Images

Taylor Swift stepped out in style for her 34th birthday in NYC!

While boyfriend Travis Kelce was back home in Kansas City, Swift and BFF Blake Lively were twinning in black dresses for a night out at Manhattan’s the Box nightclub.

Taylor was giving off “Midnights” vibes with her dress, which featured a shimmery crescent moon and stars. People reports the look was the Clio Peppiat Lucina Embellished Stretch-mesh black minidress with a price tag of $2,335.

Getty Images

She paired the look with open-toed heels, a black shawl, and sparkly purse. The “Welcome to New York” songstress wore her blonde hair down for the celebration and completed the look with red lipstick.

Blake chose a fitted black leather midi-dress with a slit up the side with black tights and black leather thigh-high boots.

The actress wore her hair down in soft curls and punctuated her pout with mauve lipstick.

Swift was later photographed leaving the Box with Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry. Other celebs in attendance included Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, Antoni Porowski and Jack Antonoff.

Getty Images

While Taylor’s friend Selena Gomez wasn’t spotted at the Box, the actress did wish “the goddess that is Taylor Swift” a happy birthday on Instagram Stories and wrote, "I love you."

She included a sweet mirror selfie of Swift giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Instagram

As for Travis, he was practicing with the Kansas City Chiefs in preparation for the team’s game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

There was previously talk of Travis throwing a bash for Taylor in NYC, which could still happen.

The insider said it would be “the best party possible” and that “money is not an object,” and he wants her “close friends” to join the fun.

Back in September, Kelce opened up on Kristin Cavallari’s “Let’s Be Honest” podcast about how he gets nervous about girlfriend's birthdays.

“When I try to do something really special for somebody that’s when I get nervous,” he said. “For, like, a birthday or Valentine’s Day, those days I’m nervous."