Selena Gomez Seals Her Benny Blanco Romance with a Kiss

Selena Gomez, 31, isn’t afraid to kiss and tell!

The singer just shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, including cozy pics with new beau Benny Blanco, 35.

She wrote in the caption, “New York, my favorite moments w you this week 🤍.”

In one black-and-white photo, Selena leans back into Benny’s arms and gives him a kiss as she touches his hair with her hand.

In another photo, Gomez is beaming as she poses with Blanco and a group of pals.

Her other favorite moments? Celebrating birthday girl Taylor Swift, meals with friends, taking in the cityscape, grabbing some tea or coffee, and watching TV on her laptop.

Earlier this month, the “Only Murders in the Building” actress revealed she was dating Blanco. While responding to fan comments, she revealed the music producer “has treated me better than any human being on this planet” and called him “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

She called dating rumors “facts” and gushed, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

The Rare Beauty founder is also sporting some new bling in honor of Benny, a Jacquie Aiche ring with the initial “B.”

Selena has also hit back at online haters who called Benny “so unhandsome,” writing back in the comments, “Feel bad for you.” When another troll wrote, "Remove your cheek fillers/implants. It's messing with your brain," she shot back, "Hahahaha I've had Botox bb girl." This marked the first time Selena acknowledged using the cosmetic injectables.

Selena and Benny have known each other for years. They first worked together on the 2019 single “I Can’t Get Enough.” They also teamed up for her “Single Soon” track that dropped in August.

It is unclear when they started dating. Back in August she told SiriusXM Hits 1 LA that she was single.