Splash News

Brad Pitt celebrated his 60th birthday with girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Paris.

The pair were photographed flying into Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport from L.A. on Saturday, December 16.

They stayed at an exclusive five-star hotel in the city for two nights. On Monday, birthday balloons marked “60” were seen arriving at the hotel, seemingly for Brad.

Splash News

That same night, Brad and Ines also enjoyed an Asaf Avidan concert at the Théatre du Chatelet. At one point, Pitt was spotted putting his hand on de Ramon’s back as they arrived discreetly for the show.

On Tuesday, Brad and Ines were seen leaving the hotel’s parking garage to jet off to another destination for her 31st birthday!

Brad is enjoying some time with Ines before he returns to work on his upcoming, untitled Formula 1 movie.

A source recently told People magazine that Ines “is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce” from Angelia Jolie.

Along with saying they are “doing great,” the insider noted, “He introduces [Ines] as his girlfriend.”

“It’s great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy,” the source shared.

Dating rumors about Brad and Ines started swirling a year ago when they were spotted at a Bono concert at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.