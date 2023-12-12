George Clooney on Brad Pitt’s Brutal Pranks: ‘Dirty, Dirty Tricks’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

George Clooney chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert as he hit the premiere of “The Boys in the Boat,” which he produced and directed. He also dished on holiday plans with wife Amal and their kids, and spoke about his upcoming project “Wolves” with Brad Pitt… calling him out for his brutal pranks.

Looking ahead to the holidays, George poked fun at Amal’s cooking skills. He teased, “I cook. My wife, who is a brilliant lawyer — she's one of the great advocates in the world, she takes on ISIS — but I better be doing the cooking or we will all die.”

And what’s on the menu this year? Clooney shared, “I'm going to do a little Christmas turkey this year.”

George's gift to fans this holiday season is going behind the camera for "The Boys in the Boat,” starring Joel Edgerton. The Depression-era film is the true story of the University of Washington rowing team going up against Hitler’s team at the 1936 Olympic games in Berlin.

While this is Clooney’s ninth film as a director, he revealed he may be stepping back from filmmaking to focus on family.

“I probably won't be directing much anymore because I'm 62 and I got young kids and it takes a year and a half or two years to direct,” he explained. “And you'd be on the road too much, so I'm not sure I'll be doing that much more, but I like it all.”

Those young kids are his 6-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella. So, do they realize their dad is famous?

He said, “No. At one point the other day, one of the kids at school told our kid that I was famous… and my son said... ‘Papa, what's famous?’ And I was like… ‘Where did you get that from?’ So, no, no concept at all, which is great.”

What is also great, George is reuniting on the big screen with Brad Pitt for the first time in 15 years for the thriller "Wolves."

Robert said, “You got a new project coming out with your boy Brad...”

Clooney teased, “Pretty boy Pitt,” before joking, “I don't know if you've seen him up close lately. He doesn't look so good. But with makeup and visual effects, we're able to save him.”

Melvin commented, “One of the things you said is he's a brutal prankster on the set. Define brutal.”

George said, “Well, because my pranks, they could take forever. But his pranks cut to the bone. Like, they hurt. Like, I can't go home to my hometown because he's done something to me. They're dirty, dirty tricks.”

Mel asked him, “At this point in your career, we all look at you and we think you've lived your wildest dreams. Is there a dream that you have, that you have not yet done?”

George quipped, “‘Dancing with the Stars’… No, I'm kidding.”

He isn’t kidding about wanting people to see “The Boys in the Boat,” saying he loved the book from which it was adapted. “I love the idea that we are better when we are together,” he explained. “These kids needed it… My mother and father are Depression-era kids and they all had to work together to survive, and that’s portrayed in this story.”

Clooney hopes the movie sends a unifying message.

“If you're going to do a Christmastime movie, this is the one to do,” he said proudly. “When we're watching the film, the audience is rowing. You watch them rowing with you. And they're all feeling excited about being patriotic and owning this great moment in American history. It's fun. That's a fun thing to be a part of.”