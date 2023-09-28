George & Amal Clooney on Celebrating 9th Anniversary & Pickleball Matches! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Thursday night, “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke to George and Amal Clooney as they arrived for their Clooney Foundation for Justice’s second Albie Awards, which honor people who are doing brave work to support democracy.

George, 62, and Amal, 45, recently celebrated their ninth anniversary, and George jokingly gave his best marriage advice to newlywed Mona, saying, “Stay out of jail."

Since traditional anniversary gifts for nine years of marriage are willow and pottery, George revealed that he got a pot for Amal.

The pair enjoy playing pickleball, but do they ever argue during a game? George quipped, “We don’t fight over pickleball just because it’d be so embarrassing to admit it on, like, live television that you fight over the word ‘pickleball,’ you know what I’m saying?"

They also spoke about hoping their 6-year-old twins will follow in their footsteps with advocacy work.

Amal said, “It would be wonderful. It’s hard to tell what they’re going to be interested in at this age right now.”

George noted that their kids are currently more interested in "headbanging music," adding, “They’re kind and they’re curious… They’re having fun.”

George shared his hopes for an end to the SAG strike. He commented, “There’ll be a lot of steps forward for a lot of actors who have been struggling... People think of actors as, you know, everybody’s doing really well. It’s 160,000 people, and when you’re making a third of what you used to make on a job, it’s very hard to make a living, so that’s all. I think we’re really close now.”

The couple was happy to shine the light on “people who are risking their lives to hold up democracy" at the Albies.

George emphasized of the honorees, “It’s a brave thing… We don’t come anywhere near, that so it’s really fun to be able to show these people.”