Brad Pitt Introduces Ines de Ramon as His ‘Girlfriend’ (Report)

Brad Pitt, 59, and Ines de Ramon, 32, are putting labels on their relationship, People magazine reports.

A source tells the magazine they are in a “good place” and, "He introduces her as his girlfriend."

The insider notes, “This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce,” referring to his 2016 split with Angelina Jolie.

“It’s great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy," the source adds, sharing that the Oscar winner “is doing great with Ines.”

Earlier this month, the couple enjoyed a date night in L.A. at LACMA’s 12th annual Art+Film Gala.

While they did not pose for photos, a source told People, “They were super loving. Laughing and joking with everyone around them. They seemed to be having a good time.”

The event honored director David Fincher, and Pitt was on hand to introduce a tribute.

The filmmaker and actor have worked together on “Se7en” (1995), “Fight Club” (1999), and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008).

Meanwhile, Pitt and de Ramon were first linked in November 2022, when they were spotted at a Bono concert at the Orpheum Theatre in L.A.

Since then, the couple has been “going very strong,” according to another People insider.