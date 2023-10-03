Celebrity News October 03, 2023
Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Going Strong, but Haven’t Taken This ‘Major Step’ (Report)
Brad Pitt, 59, and Ines de Ramon, 30, are “stronger than ever,” a source tells Us Weekly.
As they near their one-year anniversary, the insider is dishing on their relationship, revealing they “spend almost all their free time together” and that Ines is now close with Brad’s “inner circle.”
While the relationship is reportedly going well, Pitt has not introduced de Ramon to his six children with ex Angelina Jolie.
“Brad still hasn’t introduced his kids to Ines,” the insider said. “It’s not that he doesn’t love Ines, it’s just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step.”
The source explained that Pitt has dated women before Ines and did not introduce them to the children, adding that Brad “isn’t in a rush to push things unless it unfolds organically.”
Brad and Ines were first linked in November 2022 when they attended a Bono concert in L.A. They continued to fuel romance rumors after they were photographed celebrating his 59th birthday at Pace restaurant in Hollywood in December.
According to Us Weekly sources, they have been supporting each other through their respective divorces.
In February, an insider shared, “Brad has been really supportive of Ines while she’s going through her divorce [from Paul Wesley] because he understands how it can be. Although Brad knows Ines is completely independent and can handle things on her own, he’s let her know that she can always open up to him about anything.”
In July, another source shed light on Brad’s Château Miraval drama with Jolie.
It’s widely known that Brad is dealing with a lot of legal drama but Ines’s feelings for him haven’t wavered whatsoever. If anything, it’s only made their connection stronger in a lot of ways because they’re very open and honest when it comes to communication about their lives, whether it be the good or the bad times.”