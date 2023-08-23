Angelina Jolie’s Explosive Email to Brad Pitt About the End of Their Marriage

Getty

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been locked in a bitter battle over their beloved Miraval winery in France.

It was meant to be a family sanctuary, until their relationship fell apart.

Today, in a new court filing, we see the very personal email Angelina wrote to Brad in January 2021 making her case for wanting out of the venture.

She writes, “Dear Brad, I am putting this in writing so not to get emotional.”

She explains she has come to the “painful decision, with a heavy heart” that the business is “past the point of anything that I could be part of, morally and for the good of our family.”

She tells her ex, “You know how much I wanted to buy Miraval, as a family business. As a place for us to visit together, and as a place to hold diplomatic and humanitarian meetings. Above all, it is the place we brought the twins home to, and where we were married over a plaque in my mother's memory. A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now [it is] impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what it was a decade ago.”

Angelina insists, “I had hoped somehow it could become something that held us together [as] we found light and peace,” adding, “I see now how you have really wanted me out and will most likely be pleased to receive this email.”

The Oscar winner points to “inconsiderate behaviour” and “decisions made that I was not consulted on,” as some of the reasons she soured on the business deal.

She went on, “Most of all, I was shaken by the recent imagery that was released to sell the alcohol. I find it irresponsible and not something that I would want the children to see. It reminded me of painful times.”

Angelina said that ultimately, “I do not feel I can be involved, publicly or privately, in a business based on alcohol, when alcoholic behavior harmed our family so deeply.”

Jolie goes on to suggest they either sell the operation or arrange a complete buyout of her half.

“I cannot begin to express how upsetting it is for me to have to reach this point,” she tells him. “Your dream for your relationship to the business and the alcohol is your own and you've made it painfully clear.”

The star goes on, “I wish you all the best with the business, and sincerely hope that the children feel differently about Miraval when they are older, and visit you there. But Miraval for me died September 2016, and everything I have seen in the years since has sadly confirmed that.”

She signed the letter, “Regretfully, Angie.”

Angelina went on to sell her stake to Tenute del Mondo, controlled by Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, in October 2021.

Vanity Fair previously reported that Brad was blindsided by the decision, learning about it from media reports.