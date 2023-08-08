The 4 Biggest Celebrity Scandals of Summer 2023

Getty Images

Kevin and Christine, Taylor and Joe, and Taylor and Matt. Ariana and Dalton. So many breakups. So many scandals. Two ugly Hollywood divorce wars, a royal money mess, and the ultimate reality TV trainwreck that still has everyone talking.

“Extra” teamed up with the Daily Mail to break down the top four hottest, biggest, juiciest celebrity scandals of the summer.

“Scandoval might be the scandal of the decade,” said the Daily Mail’s Caitlyn Becker on Tom Sandoval’s shocking affair, which rocked Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” after he cheated on his girlfriend Ariana Madix with her best friend Raquel Leviss.

“Watching it all crumble has been very entertaining for people,” added Becker.

The 11th season is already underway. Ariana has been spotted filming together with Tom at the estranged couple’s Los Angeles home.

The Costner divorce is number two. Kevin and Christine Costner’s ugly quarter-of-a-billion-dollar divorce is playing out in the headlines with more drama than an episode of “Yellowstone.”

They’re battling over custody, money, toiletries, furniture, and more. Costner requested Christine move out of their $145 million beachside California compound. People magazine now reports Christine has moved out of the main house and into a smaller house once used by staff on their mega property.

Another nasty battle between exes? Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s château showdown.

Seven years after their bitter divorce, Brad and Angelina are still fighting a $164 million legal war over control of their Château Miraval winery in France. Becker called this “a high-brow, fancy, A-list absolute disaster.”

“They’re fighting because Brad says Angie sold shares in the company without telling him after promising in the divorce she wouldn’t,” Becker explained. “She’s coming out on the other side and saying he’s coming after her because he’s mad about the divorce.”

But they could be putting a cork in the whole thing, as DailyMail.com reports they’re taking their dispute to mediation and out of the headlines.

And last, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle escaped the palace, but they can’t escape the negative tabloid headlines — scandal number four in our breakdown.

“It just keeps ramping up and getting worse,” Becker told “Extra.”

The royal exiles have denied rumors their marriage is in trouble after fallout from his family feud and the falling apart of their business deals.

Their $100 million Netflix deal could be “thrown into chaos” amid the Hollywood strikes and their $20 million Spotify deal was just flushed down the drain.