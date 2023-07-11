Getty Images

In the latest development in Kevin Costner’s dramatic divorce battle with estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, a judge has tentatively ruled that Costner must pay her $129,755 a month in child support, according to new court documents obtained by TMZ.

The outlet reports the ruling is not set in stone. In an additional hearing, both sides will present evidence to the judge of the appropriate amount for child support, so it could increase or decrease.

The amount is about half of what Christine was asking for, as she initially requested $248,000. Kevin described the amount Baumgartner was requesting as being “highly inflated and unsubstantiated,” according to court docs obtained by People magazine.

Kevin, who shares kids Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with Christine, said “providing the minor children with more than bare necessities does not require providing ludicrous extravagance designed to primarily benefit the supported parent."

Kevin’s legal team also accused Christine of accounting for 60% of her own personal expenses using the kids.

“The children do not use the services of private trainers, only Christine does. The plastic surgery expenses of $188,500/month belong to Christine — not the children.”

Last week, a judge ordered Baumgartner must move out of Costner’s Carpinteria, California, estate by July 31.

Previously, in docs obtained by “Extra,” Costner claimed that Baumgartner refused to move out of his home, despite a prenup requiring she vacate his properties within 30 days of filing for divorce. She filed May 1 after 19 years of marriage.

Under the terms of the couple’s prenup, Baumgartner is entitled to a settlement of $1.4 million. The amount has since grown to $1.45 million, and Costner says the funds are available to her to find a place of her own.