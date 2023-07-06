Kevin Costner’s Ex, Christine Baumgartner, Must Move Out by End of July (Report)

Getty Images

Kevin Costner, 68, and Christine Baumgartner, 49, are one step closer to settling their divorce.

Yahoo Entertainment reports the exes just had a hearing over Costner’s Carpinteria, California, estate. According to the site, Christine attended in person, while Kevin appeared via Zoom.

Previously, in docs obtained by “Extra,” Costner claimed that Baumgartner refused to move out of his home, despite a prenup requiring she vacate his properties within 30 days of filing for divorce. She filed May 1 after 19 years of marriage.

Costner accused her of making “various financial demands,” while revealing he gave her $1.2 million after their split per the prenup. The amount has since grown to $1.45 million, and he says the funds are available to her to find a place of her own.

Now, Yahoo reports a judge sided with Kevin. Although the Oscar winner wanted her out by the end of the week, the judge has given Christine until July 31.

The site reports Baumgartner’s lawyers asked for more time, claiming she did not have the finances to find a new home for her and their three children. They are the parents of Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 12.