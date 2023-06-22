Kevin Costner’s Tenant Daniel Starr Denies Hooking Up with Actor’s Wife Christine

Getty Images

Daniel Starr, who rented a beach house from Kevin Costner, is denying he hooked up with the star’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner.

Kevin, 68, and Christine, 49, split in May after 18 years of marriage, and The Sun reported Costner confronted Starr. The paper claimed that Daniel, a real estate developer, was renting the home on Kevin’s Carpinteria property, and hanging out with Christine while Kevin was off filming.

TMZ asked Daniel directly if he “hooked up with Christine,” and he answered, “No, absolutely not.”

He added of Kevin, “He’s a really good guy, and I have no problem with him whatsoever.”

Are they friends now? Starr said, “I was just a tenant. We had a tenant-landlord relationship. Nothing else.”

His lease was up in June, but he left in March. Starr brushed it off, saying, “It’s just rentals. You know how things go.” When asked if he was taking any legal action because he left early, he said, “No, of course not.”

He did have this to say of the split, “They have kids, they are going through a divorce, I just hope it ends peacefully for them.”

A few days ago, a source told The Sun, “After he moved in he became close friends with Chris and Kevin. They’d hang out together with their kids. But Kevin was always away filming, so Chris must have been lonely. Chris and Daniel hung out a lot. She would come into his house almost daily.”

The insider went on, “But there was a fallout and Kevin got wind of it. There was a row between him and Daniel and things escalated from there.”

The source insisted that Starr was “respectful” and did not overstep any boundaries.

According to the insider, “Chris didn’t like Daniel’s attitude towards their friendship,” and asked him to move out. That’s when the real estate developer, who was six months into a 12-month lease, hired a lawyer to help sort things out.

The source said, “Daniel thought really highly of Kevin and thought he was an excellent father to his kids. But Kevin hit the roof and sided with his wife. Ultimately, he wasn’t willing to hear Daniel out.”

Meanwhile, other aspects of Kevin and Christine’s split continue to play out in the public eye.

It was just revealed on Wednesday that Christine is asking for $248,000 in monthly child support for their three children.

In docs obtained by “Extra,” she asks that the actor pay the full cost of the children’s private school tuition, healthcare, and any activities and sports. She says the amount she is requesting is "necessary to replicate the children’s accustomed standard of living."

Kevin and Christine share sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

The handbag designer has not requested spousal support at this time.

Also, in the papers filed Friday, Christine notes that she had no involvement in Costner’s decision to leave “Yellowstone” — a series for which he won an Emmy in 2022 — and that the way he has been publicly attacking her is “harmful” for their family.

"I have avoided being public about the reasons for our divorce. I have done this to protect our family’s privacy. I did not pressure Kevin to leave the ‘Yellowstone’ show," she said in the docs.

Christine added that she thinks his attacks are meant to push her to leave their home “without a temporary child support agreement in place.”