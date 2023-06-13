Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been locked in their war of the rosé for years, and now new details about the bitter battle over their French property are coming to light.

In a bombshell report, Vanity Fair claims Jolie decided to secretly sell her half of the Miraval estate to a Russian oligarch only after Brad demanded she sign a nondisclosure agreement to bar her from talking about "Pitt's personal conduct toward her or the family."

Pitt allegedly became abusive toward Jolie and their children on board a private jet in 2016.

In court papers, Angelina alleged Brad grabbed her by the head and shook her in the bathroom, and poured beer on her and red wine on the children. Pitt has denied the allegations.

According to the docs, when one of their kids asked if their mother was okay, Brad allegedly fired back, "Mommy's not okay. She's ruining this family. She's crazy."

Jolie filed for divorce just days after the incident on the plane. A source close to Pitt told the Vanity Fair, “Brad was drinking, and the confrontation got out of hand. He was absolutely wrong in how he behaved but immediately apologized and acknowledged that he had crossed a line, which he will always regret, and right away took steps to address this and try to make amends.”

According to the magazine, instead of accepting Pitt's $54.5-million offer to sell her half of the wine company — Angelina sold her stake to Tenute del Mondo, controlled by Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, for a reported $67 million.

The magazine claims Brad was blindsided by the decision, learning about it from media reports. In his lawsuit, Brad called the company his "passion."

The Miraval Estate is where the couple married after they famously met on the set of their movie "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."

Less than two weeks ago, Pitt filed new court papers claiming Angelina secretly sold off her share to get back at him after he won joint custody of their oldest children. The custody ruling was later overturned.