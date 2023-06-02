Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s château showdown is far from over. Stretching into its second year, with claims and counterclaims between the feuding exes, the battle over the French property continues to play out like a Hollywood movie.

In brand-new court papers, obtained by “Extra,” Brad claims Angelina secretly sold off her share of their $164-million Miraval estate to a Russian oligarch to get back at him after a judge ruled he should have joint custody of their oldest children, a ruling that was later overturned.

Brad says Angelina “collaborated in secret” with the Russian to make sure he would be “kept in the dark” about the deal. According to the docs, the Russian “had previously sought to buy Miraval, and Pitt had turned him down.”

Brad describes his unfriendly ex’s actions as being “unlawful, severely and intentionally damaging” to him, which his attorney states in the docs will be demonstrated at trial.

Angelina had previously denied she sold her half without Brad’s approval. The Oscar winner even reportedly tried to have her ex-husband served with court papers at last year’s SAG Awards, though he did not end up attending the event.

The exes have been waging court battles since Angelina filed for divorce nearly seven years ago.

Last year, Angelina filed court papers under the name “Jane Doe” to unseal the 53-page FBI report from its investigation of a 2016 physical altercation she claimed happened between Brad, herself, and her adopted son Maddox on board a private plane.

According to multiple outlets, the FBI documents reveal Angelina accused Brad of grabbing her by the head, shaking her, pouring beer on her, and spilling red wine on the children, all allegations Brad has denied.

In 2021, Brad and Angelina’s legal teams battled it out with each other in court over the custody of their youngest children.

As that was happening, Jolie opened up about being a mother to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers.

“I became a mother in my 20s. Something happened to Mad[dox] when he was little, and I was terrified, and I heard myself say… ‘It’s gonna be fine,’ and I realized I had become the person that I was always going to make everything okay.”