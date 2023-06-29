Kevin Costner Says Amount Wife Requested for Child Support is ‘Ludicrous’

Kevin Costner has responded to wife Christine’s request for child-support payments.

The actor described his ex’s request for $248,000 per month as being “highly inflated and unsubstantiated,” according to court docs obtained by People magazine.

The legal papers filed Wednesday in the Superior Court of California also stated that the "guideline monthly child support based on Kevin's gross cash flow available for support is $123,620.”

Kevin, who shares kids Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace 13, with Christine, said “providing the minor children with more than bare necessities does not require providing ludicrous extravagance designed to primarily benefit the supported parent."

Kevin’s legal team also accused Christine of accounting for 60% of her own personal expenses using the kids.

“The children do not use the services of private trainers, only Christine does. The plastic surgery expenses of $188,500/month belong to Christine — not the children."

"Christine should know which credit-card expenses were for her and which were for the children, but not even a minimal effort is made to allocate them accurately," People reports the documents noted.

In her June 16 filing, Christine asked the actor to pay the full cost of the children’s private school tuition, healthcare, and any activities and sports. She says the amount she is requesting is "necessary to replicate the children’s accustomed standard of living."