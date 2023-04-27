Celebrity News April 27, 2023
Angelina Jolie & Maddox Enjoy Mother-Son Date Night at the White House
Angelina Jolie and son Maddox Jolie-Pitt stepped out together for a state dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C.
The Oscar winner and her son joined President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for the occasion, honoring South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.
Jolie attended the event in a gorgeous flowing white gown and jacket with her long hair in soft curls, while Maddox, 21, wore a black suit and tie.
Angelina and Maddox weren’t the only celebrities at the dinner — Chip and Joanna Gaines attended, too.
Joanna shared a carousel of photos from their trip to the White House and wrote, “What an honor it was to be a part of tonight’s State Dinner to celebrate the 70 year alliance between the United States of America and my mother's home country of South Korea. Coming off the heels of our incredible trip to Seoul, this evening was another reminder of just how proud I am to be a Korean American🇺🇸🇰🇷❤️.”
Earlier this month, Joanna shared a post about her trip to South Korea and what it meant to her.
Along with posting a highlight video of special moments from the visit, she wrote, “For years, my mother has talked about taking her three daughters to Seoul, Korea when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom. And for years, that’s all it was—a dream we’d talk about in that ‘maybe, someday’ way we all do when something feels just a little out of reach.”
She continued, “But this year, we decided to finally book it, and we convinced 24 members of our family to come with us to visit the place where my mom grew up. We met family we’ve only ever seen pictures of. We saw the cherry blossoms in full bloom. We walked the same streets my mother did as a young girl, and then again as a young woman with my dad’s hand in hers. In a lot of ways, this trip felt like coming home. Somehow, connecting with my mom’s past made my own story feel more complete.”
Gaines closed with, “Feeling grateful for every moment this trip gave us ❤️🇰🇷.”