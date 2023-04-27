Angelina Jolie & Maddox Enjoy Mother-Son Date Night at the White House

Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and son Maddox Jolie-Pitt stepped out together for a state dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C.

The Oscar winner and her son joined President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for the occasion, honoring South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

Jolie attended the event in a gorgeous flowing white gown and jacket with her long hair in soft curls, while Maddox, 21, wore a black suit and tie.

Angelina and Maddox weren’t the only celebrities at the dinner — Chip and Joanna Gaines attended, too.

Joanna shared a carousel of photos from their trip to the White House and wrote, “What an honor it was to be a part of tonight’s State Dinner to celebrate the 70 year alliance between the United States of America and my mother's home country of South Korea. Coming off the heels of our incredible trip to Seoul, this evening was another reminder of just how proud I am to be a Korean American🇺🇸🇰🇷❤️.”

Earlier this month, Joanna shared a post about her trip to South Korea and what it meant to her.

Along with posting a highlight video of special moments from the visit, she wrote, “For years, my mother has talked about taking her three daughters to Seoul, Korea when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom. And for years, that’s all it was—a dream we’d talk about in that ‘maybe, someday’ way we all do when something feels just a little out of reach.”

