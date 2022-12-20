Getty Images

Over the weekend, Brad Pitt spent his 59th birthday with rumored girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Hollywood.

In photos obtained by People magazine, the two were seen getting out of the same car.

For his birthday celebration, Brad wore a gray button-up, while Ines opted for a camel coat with fur trim.

A source recently told Us Weekly, “Brad is smitten with Ines, but they aren’t officially dating. They’ve been spending time together as friends and really enjoy each other’s company.”

The insider noted that Pitt “wasn’t expecting to find someone so extraordinary like Ines,” but “they are becoming great friends.”

Brad and Ines first sparked romance rumors last month after they were spotted together at a Bono concert at the Orpheum Theatre in L.A., alongside Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

At the time, an insider told People they "have been dating for a few months" after meeting "through a mutual friend." An insider close to Pitt adds, "It's not an exclusive relationship," explaining, "Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her."

The romance rumors started swirling months after Ramon called it quits with ex Paul Wesley.

In September their rep told People "they have separated" adding, "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time.”

Paul was spotted kissing model Natalie Kuckenburg, 22, while vacationing in Italy in photos obtained by Page Six.

Pitt, who was previously married to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, recently sparked dating rumors with Emily Ratajkowski.