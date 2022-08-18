Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Alleged Plane Incident: What the FBI Report Reveals

Getty Images

Six years after the alleged altercation that led to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce, questions about what happened on board a private jet are resurfacing… and igniting another war of words!

Jolie filed court papers under the name “Jane Doe” to have the 53-page FBI report from that night unsealed.

She claimed that there was a physical altercation between Brad and her adopted son Maddox on board the plane in 2016, something that he has denied.

According to multiple outlets, the FBI documents show Jolie accusing Pitt of laying his hands on her, spilling beer on her, and telling her one of her kids looked like a “Columbine kid,” an apparent reference to the 1999 Colorado school shooting.

A source close to Pitt is accusing Jolie of “trying to inflict the most amount of pain” by reviving the incident.

They told People magazine, “It was investigated and there were no charges brought. It is harmful to the children and the entire family for this to be made public.”

Child services cleared Brad of any wrongdoing in the alleged incident.

Last year, their legal teams battled it out with each other in court over the custody of their youngest children.

As that was happening, Jolie opened up about being a mother to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers.

She shared, “I became a mother in my 20s. Something happened to Mad[dox] when he was little and I was terrified and I heard myself say… ‘It’s gonna be fine,’ and I realized I had become the person that I was always going to make everything okay.”

Earlier this year, Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie, accusing her of trying to cut him out of a chunk of their $164-million Chateau Miraval estate and the very successful wine business that comes with it.

Pitt claimed that her decision to sell her Miraval shares last year was detrimental to his business standing. The lawsuit claimed, “She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”

Despite the legal wrangling and “frustrations around these circumstances,” an insider noted that Pitt is in a “good headspace.”

They added, “He has remained virtually completely silent other than to acknowledge things he could do better. He has remained silent on this issue because he knows that's the best thing for his kids, what's best for everybody. He has maintained that stance despite a never-ending barrage of attacks and attempts made to use the courts against him."

Pitt has been busy promoting his new movie “Bullet Train.”